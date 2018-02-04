The round of snow that could catch you off guard

It’s no secret that the most snow in the forecast is coming Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, there is one round of snow that some haven’t noticed. That snow will come before Tuesday.

First off, tonight we are tracking an additional inch of snow. Isolated spots could see two inches. This will taper off after midnight and skies will begin to clear. It won’t be snowing Monday morning for many, but it will be frigid. Lows tonight will be near 9 degrees.

The round that could sneak up on you is the snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. This snow will start after midnight on Monday night. It will last into the morning on Tuesday. The rest of the day will likely be dry for most. This round could drop another one to two inches of snow.

We are still keeping an eye on Wednesday’s snow system. Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl will have the snow totals on Monday.