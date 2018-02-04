West Branch headlines a loaded Austintown field

Division II Girls’ Basketball – Austintown District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17
Game 1: Southeast at Lakeview
Game 2: Crestwood at Ursuline
Game 3: Niles at Ravenna
Game 4: Hubbard at Cardinal Mooney
Sectional Final, Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. West Branch
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Poland
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Howland
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Struthers
District Semifinal, Feb. 26
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Mar. 1
Remaining Winners
Recent Austintown District Championship Results
2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50
2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40
2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29
2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42
2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37
2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40
2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25
2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54
2009 – Canfield 53 Salem 45
2008 – Canfield 36 Salem 30
2007 – Rayen 62 Howland 51
2006 – Howland 49 Salem 30
2005 – Rayen 51 Salem 33
2004 – Salem 60 Hubbard 42
Austintown District Tournament Records
(Past 10 Years)
West Branch – 23-5 (2010-17)
Struthers – 18-8 (2008-17)
Canfield – 15-0 (2008-09,2012-13)
Salem – 10-10 (2008-17)
Ravenna – 8-6 (2012-17)
Southeast – 7-10 (2008-17)
Poland – 6-10 (2008-17)
Lakeview – 5-5 (2008-09, 2014-17)
Howland – 5-2 (2016-17)
Liberty – 3-6 (2008-13)
Field – 3-2 (2014-15)
Kenston – 3-2 (2008-09)
Crestwood – 2-8 (2010-17)
Streetsboro – 1-6 (2008-09, 2012-15)
Mooney – 1-6 (2008-13)
Niles – 1-10 (2008-17)
Hubbard – 0-10 (2008-17)
Girard – 0-2 (2016-17)
Aurora – 0-2 (2008-09)
Lakeside – 0-1 (2017)