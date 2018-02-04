West Branch headlines a loaded Austintown field

Division II Girls’ Basketball – Austintown District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17

Game 1: Southeast at Lakeview

Game 2: Crestwood at Ursuline

Game 3: Niles at Ravenna

Game 4: Hubbard at Cardinal Mooney

Sectional Final, Feb. 22

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. West Branch

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Poland

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Howland

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Struthers

District Semifinal, Feb. 26

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Mar. 1

Remaining Winners

Recent Austintown District Championship Results

2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50

2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40

2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29

2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42

2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37

2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40

2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25

2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54

2009 – Canfield 53 Salem 45

2008 – Canfield 36 Salem 30

2007 – Rayen 62 Howland 51

2006 – Howland 49 Salem 30

2005 – Rayen 51 Salem 33

2004 – Salem 60 Hubbard 42

Austintown District Tournament Records

(Past 10 Years)

West Branch – 23-5 (2010-17)

Struthers – 18-8 (2008-17)

Canfield – 15-0 (2008-09,2012-13)

Salem – 10-10 (2008-17)

Ravenna – 8-6 (2012-17)

Southeast – 7-10 (2008-17)

Poland – 6-10 (2008-17)

Lakeview – 5-5 (2008-09, 2014-17)

Howland – 5-2 (2016-17)

Liberty – 3-6 (2008-13)

Field – 3-2 (2014-15)

Kenston – 3-2 (2008-09)

Crestwood – 2-8 (2010-17)

Streetsboro – 1-6 (2008-09, 2012-15)

Mooney – 1-6 (2008-13)

Niles – 1-10 (2008-17)

Hubbard – 0-10 (2008-17)

Girard – 0-2 (2016-17)

Aurora – 0-2 (2008-09)

Lakeside – 0-1 (2017)