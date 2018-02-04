West Branch headlines a loaded Austintown field

The winner of Southeast/Lakeview will play in Beloit on February 22.

By Published:

Division II Girls’ Basketball – Austintown District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17
Game 1: Southeast at Lakeview
Game 2: Crestwood at Ursuline
Game 3: Niles at Ravenna
Game 4: Hubbard at Cardinal Mooney
Sectional Final, Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. West Branch
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Poland
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Howland
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Struthers
District Semifinal, Feb. 26
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Mar. 1
Remaining Winners

Recent Austintown District Championship Results
2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50
2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40
2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29
2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42
2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37
2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40
2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25
2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54
2009 – Canfield 53 Salem 45
2008 – Canfield 36 Salem 30
2007 – Rayen 62 Howland 51
2006 – Howland 49 Salem 30
2005 – Rayen 51 Salem 33
2004 – Salem 60 Hubbard 42

Austintown District Tournament Records
(Past 10 Years)
West Branch – 23-5 (2010-17)
Struthers – 18-8 (2008-17)
Canfield – 15-0 (2008-09,2012-13)
Salem – 10-10 (2008-17)
Ravenna – 8-6 (2012-17)
Southeast – 7-10 (2008-17)
Poland – 6-10 (2008-17)
Lakeview – 5-5 (2008-09, 2014-17)
Howland – 5-2 (2016-17)
Liberty – 3-6 (2008-13)
Field – 3-2 (2014-15)
Kenston – 3-2 (2008-09)
Crestwood – 2-8 (2010-17)
Streetsboro – 1-6 (2008-09, 2012-15)
Mooney – 1-6 (2008-13)
Niles – 1-10 (2008-17)
Hubbard – 0-10 (2008-17)
Girard – 0-2 (2016-17)
Aurora – 0-2 (2008-09)
Lakeside – 0-1 (2017)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s