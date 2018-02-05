ALDI looking to hire 300 people across Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ALDI is holding a one-day hiring spree on Monday, February 12, for all of its Ohio stores. The grocery store chain is looking to fill 300 positions across the state.

The event will be from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will take place at every Ohio ALDI store. It is open to both current employees, as well as local residents. Those interested will be able to apply at the event.

ALDI’s wages range from $12.35 to $24.00 per hour. The company also offer benefits to part-time and full-time employees, as well as a 401(k) program.

The current positions being filled include store associate, shift manager, assistant manager and manager trainee.

Hours of work may vary between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

To qualify, you must be 18 years of age, able to lift 45 pounds and have a high school diploma or GED. For the manager trainee position, previous management experience is preferred. There is also a drug screening and background check.

