Bristol Boys move up in AP poll

The Panthers moved up four spots to #6 in Division IV in the latest AP poll

Bryan Gabrielson, Bristol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 18-0 174
2. Solon (3) 15-0 153
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 15-3 123
4. Upper Arlington 17-1 120
5. Pickerington N. 16-2 94
6. Tol. St. John’s 14-3 87
7. Sylvania Southview 16-1 72
8. Springfield 15-3 45
9. Cin. Princeton 14-3 39
(tie) Logan 15-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (14) 18-0 168
2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 16-1 139
3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 16-0 123
4. Poland (1) 16-0 113
5. Cols. Eastmoor 16-3 84
6. Proctorville Fairland 16-3 67
7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 13-2 46
8. Cin. McNicholas 16-3 45
9. Elida 15-2 31
10. Trotwood-Madison 16-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.

DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11) 17-0 157
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 17-0 153
3. Cin. Deer Park (1) 17-0 134
4. Labrae (1) 15-0 117
5. Versailles (1) 18-1 89
6. Oregon Stritch 16-1 74
7. Oak Hill 16-1 72
8. Cols. Ready 14-1 63
9. Cols. Wellington 13-4 37
10. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. South Range 14. Archbold 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 19-0 162
2. Ft. Loramie (1) 18-1 140
3. McDonald (1) 15-1 133
4. Hannibal River 15-1 89
5. St. Henry 15-3 76
6. Bristol 14-2 68
7. Pettisville 16-2 58
8. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-3 47
9. Hicksville 15-2 25
10. Berlin Hiland 14-5 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (2) 21. Tol. Christian 18. Richmond Hts. 16. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

