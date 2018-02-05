Champion Police: Suspect tried to fight officers during arrest

Jacob Pawcio, 36, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempt to commit a felony offense

Jacob Pawcio, charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Champion.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Champion man tried to attack officers after they were called to a home on High Street to investigate a fight.

Sunday afternoon, police said they arrived at the home to find a 27-year-old man with a possible broken collarbone and other injuries.

Police noted that there was blood all over the door of the house, and a window was broken out.

Police said 36-year-old Jacob Pawcio, Sr. also had a cut on his forehead.

According to police, Pawcio was highly intoxicated and belligerent. He was told to go home but refused, yelling at officers, according to police.

During his arrest, police said Pawcio shoved an officer. Police said while continuing to struggle with officers, an officer hit Pawcio with a taser with no effect, noting that Pawcio said, “How did that work out for you?”

Police said Pawcio began swinging at officers who tried to take him to the ground.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting arrest and attempt to commit a felony offense.

Pawcio pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and he is set to appear in court again on February 13.

