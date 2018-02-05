Child, Columbus police officer rescued from icy waters in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer and a child were both hospitalized after falling into a pond in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus firefighters, a 6-year-old boy and his sister were playing on a frozen pond in the 1900 block of Belcher Drive, when the boy fell into the water.

Firefighters say a Columbus police officer dove into the water to rescue the boy.

The police officer and the boy were pulled from the water unresponsive.

According to firefighters, the police officer was conscious when he was transported to St. Ann’s Hospital. The Columbus Division of Police says he is in stable condition.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.