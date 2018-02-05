Columbiana Co. woman gifting state park her family’s log house

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A house just outside of Columbiana has been stripped down to its original logs and will soon be disassembled and rebuilt at Beaver Creek State Park.

Dan Lyon, president of Friends of Beaver Creek State Park, loves talking about what will soon be the group’s new log house.

The house is on Route 14, just west of Columbiana. Few people ever knew it was a log house because it was sided over years ago. But now the siding’s off and it’s ready to move.

It was built in 1860 and has always been in the same family.

“My grandparents’ parents purchased it off of their aunt and uncle, and actually, my grandmother was born in the house in 1902,” Cindy DePillo said.

DePillo lived in the log house for 40 years, though it had been modernized several times. It had many of the modern conveniences that a log house would not have. There was electricity, running water and a bathroom.

When maintenance became too much, she built new on the same property and looked for someone to take the old house.

“It was full of charm because the walls would go this way and the ceiling would go that way,” she said.

When Friends of Beaver Creek State Park heard the house was available, they jumped on the chance to get it.

“It had the old asbestos, 1950s-style siding on it so you couldn’t see the logs and, of course, the inside had plaster so you couldn’t see nothing inside here,” Lyon said.

They stripped the house to the point where it once again looks like it did in 1860.

“We have a few bad logs at the bottom, which is normal for these, but most of the logs are in very, very good shape, from 14 inches to 18 inches tall, which is a very large log,” Lyon said.

It’ll now be dismantled and rebuilt at Beaver Creek State Park, replacing a house in the Pioneer Village that burned in 2013.

“We’ve never done it before but we’re going to do it one way or the other, it’s going to get done,” Lyon said.

DePillo said she is going to miss the old house, but sees its future as a fitting tribute to her family.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re going to do to it at the park. It’ll look fantastic, I’m sure.”

She said she has no regrets.

It’ll cost Friends for Beaver Creek State Park $75,000 to move and rebuild the house. The group is looking for donations and anyone who can help with tear-down or construction.

They hope to start dismantling the house as soon as the weather breaks and then start construction sometime this summer. Best case scenario is that it’ll be done in the fall, though there’s also a chance it may continue into next summer.

