Cosby’s lawyers: We were wrong about hidden-evidence claim

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A federal appeals court rejected an attempt to revive a defamation lawsuit against Cosby by a woman who claims he raped her decades ago. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 18, upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Kathrine McKee’s case against Cosby. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s defense team says it wrongly accused prosecutors of hiding evidence from his suburban Philadelphia criminal sexual-assault case.

Cosby’s lawyers acknowledged in a court filing Monday they made the headline-grabbing claim without realizing prosecutors had told Cosby’s former lawyer about interviewing a woman who cast doubt on his accuser.

The former lawyer says he knew about prosecutors last year interviewing a woman who said accuser Andrea Constand told her she wasn’t sexually assaulted but could make up allegations to get money.

Prosecutors have blasted the allegations of hiding evidence as “outrageous and reckless.” They say Cosby’s lawyers seemed more interested in shifting the narrative than in uncovering the truth.

Constand told jurors Cosby gave her pills and molested her, which Cosby denies.

Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury last June. A retrial is scheduled for April.

