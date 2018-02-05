Court of appeals wants new sentence for Trumbull Co. death row inmate

The court wants Danny Lee Hill, convicted of murdering a 12-year-old in 1986, resentenced without the death penalty

By Published: Updated:
Danny Lee Hill was convicted in the attack, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife in Warren in 1986.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A court of appeals has determined that convicted murderer Danny Lee Hill should not be executed.

Hill was found guilty of the 1986 attack, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Hill was 18 at the time of the murder.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal court’s decision that upheld Hill’s death sentence.

The Sixth Circuit overturned the death sentence, claiming there were errors in a ruling that Hill is not mentally disabled. The court said there was clear and convincing evidence that Hill is, in fact, mentally disabled.

It wants Hill resentenced without the death penalty.

The state will likely appeal the decision.

Hill had been on death row for almost 30 years, fighting his conviction.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s