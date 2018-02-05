Cross nets 1,000th point, Clippers hold off McDonald

Columbiana's Alexis Cross hit the 1,000 point milestone Monday night to help the Clippers beat McDonald.

COLUMBIANA, OH (WKBN)-Senior Alexis Cross netted her 1,000th point of her career Monday night as her Clippers rallied from a 3rd quarter deficit to top upset-minded McDonald 49-44.

Cross grabbed the milestone early in the first quarter, she was just four points shy of the mark coming into the game.

The Clippers controlled the pace for the majority of the first half, taking a 4 point lead to halftime.

But McDonald came out of the break firing from three-point range, drilling several from beyond-the-arc to take the lead over Columbiana going to the fourth quarter.

In the 4th, the Clippers outscored the Blue Devils 14-8 to take the lead, and the win from McDonald.

Cross had a game-high 17 points while Kennedy Fullum and Kayla Muslovski each added 13.

For McDonald, Britney Smith had a team-high 14 while Molly Howard had 11.

The Clippers improve to 19-1 on the season.

