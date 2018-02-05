Daniel Gelet Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Daniel Gelet, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away from this life into life everlasting on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the age of 89.

He was born January 26, 1929, in Wyano, Pennsylvania the son of the late Thomas and Julia (Binciak) Gelet.

He joined the then Army Air Corps and served for three years stateside and overseas.

Upon his return he married Carol Ponebshek and moved his family to Ohio in 1954.

There he worked for 38 years at Packard Electric before retiring in 1992.

Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards with his family and watching his favorite Pittsburgh and Cleveland sports teams especially the Steelers.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of SNPJ Lodge #321.

He loved and cared for his family his whole life and leaves, to carry on his loving memory, his daughter, Denise (Loyd) Cerny and son, Daniel (Murph) Gelet; his beloved grandchildren, Jason (Raeanne) Cerny, Eric Cerny, Tori (Paul) Thompson, Katey (Tony) DellaMaggiore and Daniel Gelet; his great-grandchildren, Tyler and Brennah Cerny, Rosemary and Leonardo DellaMaggiore and Jackson Thompson, who all brought such joy to his life. He also is survived by his former wife, Nancy Kovach and leaves to honor his memory his stepdaughter, Kim Flynn and her children, Adam Gregory and Ashley Bickel and grandson, Tristram Rush.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gelet; his parents and eight siblings, Mary, Eva, Julia, Charles, John, Andy, Dick and Harry and longtime friend and companion, Fran Giaurtis.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Friday, February 9, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in Champion Twownship Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Gelet family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.