David Allen Volpe Obituary

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio – David Allen Volpe, age 79, died on Monday, February 5, 2018 at Austinwoods in Austintown.

He was born May 11, 1938 in Salem, the son of the late John and Thelma (Vignon) Volpe.

David retired in 2000 after 50 years as the owner of Dave’s Barber Shop in Washingtonville.

He was a graduate of Leetonia High School and the Akron Barber College.

David was a member of Robbins United Methodist Church in Washingtonville, Washingtonville Sportsman’s Club, Ham Radio Operator and French Club.

He was an avid fisherman in Canada for 46 years and liked to plant trees.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary (Troy) Volpe, whom he married September 11, 1960; a son, Daniel (Tammy) Volpe of Salem; a daughter, Tracy (Dan) Homan of Salem; a sister, Sandra Grove of Stow as well as two grandchildren, Tory (Matt) Rhodes and Brandon (Rochelle Neel) Homan.

A private family service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 9 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Private family calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Cindi Midlick officiating.

Burial will be held at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Volpe family.