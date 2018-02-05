Doris C. Deuse Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Doris C. Deuse, 98, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 12:00 Midnight at The Manor at Autumn Hills Assisted Living Facility under the comforting care of hospice.

Doris was born on September 20, 1919 in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Logan and Gertrude (Capron) Caywood.

Prior to moving to Warren, Doris was married to the late James S. Deuse and resided in East Hartford, Connecticut for 92 years.

She was active in many golf and bowling leagues and enjoyed playing cards and traveling with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Logan C. (Kathleen) Lathem of Howland and a brother, Robert Swain of Farmington, Connecticut.

Besides her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Bachiochi and brothers, Richard Swain, John Caywood and Bill Caywood.

A celebration of Doris’ life will take place at a later date.

Interment has taken place at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The family of Doris would like to thank the staff of Autumn Hills Assisted Living Facility and MVI Hospice for the tender, respectful and gracious care.

