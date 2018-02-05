East Liverpool mayor: Traffic cams are making a difference in safety

The number of car accidents with injuries has dropped 66 percent in East Liverpool since police officers started using the cameras

By Published: Updated:
East Liverpool will begin using vehicle photographs to issue tickets.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic cameras in East Liverpool are making the city safer, according to Mayor Ryan Stovall.

During his State of the City Address on Monday, Stovall said since the police department started using the cameras, the number of car accidents with injuries has dropped 66 percent.

MORE: Where is all of the money made from traffic cameras going?

In 2016, there were 915 crashes, including 39 with reported injuries. In 2017, there were 800 accidents and only 16 with reported injuries.

He also said police officers made nearly 300 more traffic stops in 2017 than in 2016.

With the traffic cameras, officers don’t have to pull a speeding driver over. The ticket is just mailed to them.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s