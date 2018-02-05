First Lady Melania Trump visits Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in Cincinnati to hear about the opioid epidemic in Ohio.

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in Cincinnati to hear about the opioid epidemic in Ohio.

The first lady was on a rare policy trip with President Donald Trump, flew with him to Ohio on Monday and then went their separate ways.

She went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where hospital officials briefed her on opioids. She also met with patients.

The president went off to Sheffer Corp. in the city of Blue Ash to promote the package of tax cuts he signed into law last year. The company recently gave its 126 workers bonuses of $1,000 a piece and attributed the gift to the windfall from corporate tax cuts in the new law.

Mrs. Trump was accompanied to the hospital by presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway.

