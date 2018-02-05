Girard crime activity: Man charged with selling drugs out of apartment

Police investigated the following incidents in Girard from Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Tuesday, Jan. 30

2:33 p.m. – 400 block of Illinois Ave., reported home burglary in which a tablet was stolen.

Thursday, Feb. 1

4:42 a.m. – 200 block of Churchill Rd., Charles Maurer, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and Michael Bansberg, arrested and charged with assault. Police said the two were arrested after police responded to an apartment and found them fighting. Police said Bansberg had two pills without a prescription. Additional charges are pending lab test results.

10:18 a.m. – 500 block of Churchill Rd., Sylvia Day, arrested and charged with theft at Dollar General. A store manager said Day hid several items from the store in her purse. Police said Day told them she didn’t have the money to pay for the items, although she was found with $183 in cash.

Friday, Feb. 2

9:16 a.m. – 700 block of Churchill Rd., Brandon Davanzo, 21, arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a raid of his apartment. Police said Davanzo had been selling marijuana and crack cocaine.

4:14 p.m. – 800 block of N. State St., a woman reported that two women spit on her and her car after she confronted them about hitting her car with their car door in the parking lot of Family Video.

Saturday, Feb. 3

3:23 a.m. – St. Clair and Main streets, James DePizzo arrested on a larceny warrant through Weathersfield during a traffic stop. DePizzo was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, display of expired license plates and not possessing a current operator license.

9:53 a.m. – 200 block of Smithsonian Ave., report of $5 in loose change stolen from two vehicles.

3:30 p.m. – 1000 block of N. Ward Ave., a man reported that his driver’s license, debit and health insurance cards, $46 in cash and a wireless headset were stolen from his vehicle.

Monday, Feb. 5

9:11 p.m. – 900 block of N. State St., police received a report of two suspects trying to steal electronics from Family Dollar. The suspects, who police identified by surveillance video, ran away when officers were called. Employees said both of the suspects frequent the store, trying to shoplift.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

