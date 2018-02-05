Inez Therese (Albanesi) Naples Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 10 at St. Edward Church, for Inez Therese Naples, 92, who passed away Monday, February 5, 2018 with her loving family at her side.

Inez was born May 11, 1925 in Bradley, Ohio, the daughter of Dominic and Nicolina (Pillicioni) Albanesi.

She lived the majority of her life in Youngstown, Ohio.

Inez graduated from the Rayen School in 1944.

She worked at the General Electric Plant in Youngstown and at Sparkle Market for 17 years.

Inez was a longtime member of St. Edward Parish.

Inez will be remembered as a remarkably generous, kindhearted, thoughtful, very religious and hardworking woman. These are values she demonstrated that are most treasured by her daughter. She loved to dance, bowl, cook, work in her yard and make ceramics. Her favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows on TV and reading her newspaper and prayers. She spent many hours praying for family and friends and people she barely knew. She most of all delighted in spending time with her family, whom she loved deeply. The world has lost a member of “The Greatest Generation”; yet we rejoice in what we have learned because they lived.

Inez leaves behind to hold onto her precious memory her beloved daughter, Debbie and her son-in-law, with whom she made her home for the last three years and her only grandson, William, whom she cherished and his wife. She also leaves behind a sister, Phyllis (Lu Lu) Corsell, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband, William Naples and her sister, Frances Kesic.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, on Friday evening, Febraury 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and at the church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, on Saturday morning, February 10 at 9:30 a.m. prior to Mass.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Easter Seals or St. Edward Parish.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 7 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.