Liberty’s Dra Rushton to sign with YSU

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – High school athletes will be signing National Letters of Intent this Wednesday. And, one Big 22 standout has chosen to stay here in the valley to play in his own backyard.

Liberty’s Dra Rushton is signing to play running back at Youngstown State.

Last Fall he rushed for over 14-hundred yards with 34 total touchdowns. Defensively he finished with a pair of interceptions.

He chose the Penguins over Air Force, Albany, Malone, Wheeling Jesuit, and Ashland. But he couldn’t pass up the chance to play in front of family.

“Just to see my mom smile after they offered me. She was so excited,” Rushton said. “She never tried to force me to do anything. She always told me that this is till your decision. That smile, I knew it. I knew she wanted me to stay home.”

Rushton joins Cardinal Mooney’s Vinny Gentile who likewise committed to YSU.