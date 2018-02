Related Coverage Meacham sworn in as Mahoning Co. auditor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham filed paperwork Monday to run for office.

Meacham was appointed auditor one month early in 2015 after the corruption trial of former auditor Michael Sciortino.

Meacham had already won the election but took office early after Sciortino was suspended.

He will be seeking another four-year term.