Man facing felony charges after fight with gun at Boardman bar

Brian Kenney faces felonious assault, public intoxication and weapons charges

By Published:
Brian Kenney, charged with illegal possession of a firearm, using weapons while intoxicated, felonious assault and disorderly conduct in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing charges after police said he was involved in a fight at the bar where he worked.

Police were called to the Lanai Lounge in Boardman just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, where an employee was holding the suspect on the ground.

Police said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Brian Kenney, was highly intoxicated.

According to a police report, Kenney was working in the kitchen area and was on duty until 10 p.m. After that time, he began drinking at the bar and became drunk and irate, according to other employees.

Witnesses told police that Kenney began wrestling with two people who tried to calm him down. They discovered he had a gun in a holster on his hip.

During the fight, several drinks were knocked over and a man slipped and dislocated his shoulder, according to police.

Kenney is charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, using weapons while intoxicated, felonious assault and public intoxication.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

 

