Marilyn Dianne Richards-Batisky Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Marilyn D. Richards-Batisky, 70, of Canfield, died Monday afternoon, February 5, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born March 5, 1947 in Warren, the daughter of the late Raymond Ellwood and Thelma Beatrice Branch Cochran. She was a Trumbull county resident most of her life.

Marilyn was a 1965 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and then served briefly in the U.S. Navy.

She worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 26 years as an administrative assistant in the purchasing department, then worked as a secretary for the Cafaro Corp. for several years. Recently, she has worked for the Brookdale Cornersburg Senior Living Center in Youngstown.

Marilyn was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren. She was a loving, selfless and caring wife, mom and grandma.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 19 years, Donald L. J. Batisky, whom she married August 21, 1999; one daughter, Amber M. Richards of Bristolville; four stepchildren, Dr. Donald Lee Batisky of Atlanta, David R. (Nikki) Batisky of Ft. Myers, Florida, Doris J. (Ted) O’Donnell of Bayse, Virginia and Darren M. Batisky of Pittsburgh; one granddaughter, Raven E. Keirsey of Bristolville; six stepgrandchildren, David Lee, McKaylee, Kasmer, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Kyle; one brother, Tim R. (Debbie) Cochran of North Port, Florida and two nephews, Timothy (Teresa) Cochran and Sean Cochran.

One brother, Terry D. Cochran preceded her in death January 30, 2018.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joanie Abdu Breast Cancer Fund, care of 524 Park Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44504.

Online condolences may be made to Marilyn’s family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.