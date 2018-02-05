Patricia A. Kniszek King Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Patricia A. (Kniszek) King, 76, of Warren, passed away Monday evening, February 5, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

“Patti”, as she was known, was born May 16, 1941 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Albert and Jennie (Krumpensky) Kniszek.

She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and was previously employed with the former Packard Electric Corp.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church) in Warren, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patti is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Robert) Green, of Warren and Pamela (Kenneth) Von Bergen, of Champion, with whom she made her home; two sisters, Nancy Dolney, of Warren and Linda (Joe) Kurilla, of Cortland; grandchildren, Brooke (Joseph) Steines, Heather Cimmento, Rick Von Bergen, Angelica Prestigomo and Kenny (Nina) Von Bergen and great-grandchildren, Bryson and Bella Cimmento, Anthony Steines, and Aiden, Austin and Addy Von Bergen and Camden Von Bergen.

Besides her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her husband, Rick King; a sister, Evelyn November; a sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude (Chester) Hayda and an infant son.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9 at the funeral home.

Patti will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio, 44473 in her memory.

Online condolences can be sent to Patti’s family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.