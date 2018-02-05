Paul O. Bowser Obituary

LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania – Paul Oliver Bowser, 66, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, February 5, 2018 at the William Penn Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

He was born September 3, 1951 in New Castle, a son of the late Paul O Bowser, Sr. and Clarissa (Black) Arkwright, his mother survives in Florida.

Mr. Bowser was a sportscaster for a number of high school football teams in Florida, he also was a preacher for various churches in the Holiday, Florida area.

He enjoyed needlepoint and was an avid football fan and Florida Gators fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Monika Homan and her husband, Shawn of McVeytown, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Ronald Bowser of Cedar Park, Texas and Wayne Arkwright of Holiday, Florida; one sister, Barbara Shortway of Port Richie, Florida and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Warren Arkwright.

Visitation will be held at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, February 16 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Rev. Shawn Homan, officiating.