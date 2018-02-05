Photos: February arrests

BOARDMAN: Arrested Feb. 5 - Brian Kenney, 22, charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, using weapons while intoxicated, felonious assault and public intoxication

CHAMPION: Arrested Feb. 4 - Jacob Pawcio, Sr., 36, charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting arrest and attempt to commit a felony offense

WARREN: Arrested Feb. 4 - Doris Brantley, 32, charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession

GIRARD: Arrested Feb. 2 - Brandon Davanzo, 21, charged with drug trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Feb. 2 - Michael Malvasi, Jr., charged with trafficking in hashish and possession of hashish

LIBERTY: Arrested Feb. 2 - Mohammad Mataria, charged with aggravated menacing

WARREN: Arrested Feb. 2 - Adam McGill, 33, charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Feb. 2 - Gerald Wainwright, 25, charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability

WARREN: Arrested Feb. 2 - Shawn Flowers, 52, charged with felonious assault