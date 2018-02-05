Police: Kinsman man led officers on high-speed chase in stolen car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kinsman man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police were looking for the vehicle, reported stolen from Champion, on Friday afternoon when they spotted the red Toyota Rave 4 at the intersection of Waverly Avenue NE and Washington Street NE.

Police said the driver, 33-year-old Adam McGill, refused to stop, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 70 miles per hour. During that time, police said McGill refused to follow several traffic signals and at one point, drove through a yard on Waverly Avenue.

After nearly striking another vehicle and driving into Niles, Warren officers were called off of the chase.

Police said McGill eventually returned to the area where he was first spotted and he ran toward Porter Street NE. He was arrested after he was found hiding in the bushes in the 200 block of Porter Street.

McGill is charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

McGill pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Monday, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.