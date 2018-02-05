Public lottery for Ohio State of the State Address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio residents interested in attending the 2018 State of the State address at Fritsche Theatre at Otterbein University can submit their names into a lottery drawing.

Governor John Kasich has invited interested Ohio residents to submit their names online at Governor.Ohio.gov to become eligible for a random ticket lottery.

Sign-ups begin Monday until Friday, February 23 at noon. Individuals may request up to two tickets maximum. Those selected in the drawing will receive notice via email by Wednesday, February 28.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. and will be held in Westerville, Ohio.