Public lottery for Ohio State of the State Address

Sign-ups begin Monday until Friday, February 23 at noon

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich addresses the 2016 National Convention of the NAACP Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio residents interested in attending the 2018 State of the State address at Fritsche Theatre at Otterbein University can submit their names into a lottery drawing.

Governor John Kasich has invited interested Ohio residents to submit their names online at Governor.Ohio.gov to become eligible for a random ticket lottery.

Sign-ups begin Monday until Friday, February 23 at noon. Individuals may request up to two tickets maximum. Those selected in the drawing will receive notice via email by Wednesday, February 28.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. and will be held in Westerville, Ohio.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s