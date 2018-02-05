Rounds of snow through the week

Snow showers expected throughout the Mahoning valley through early Tuesday morning.

Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

The above video has the latest weather forecast into your Tuesday morning and details on the mid-week winter storm.

Look for snow showers overnight. The heaviest will be between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. The snow is expected to end rapidly in the early morning. Overnight accumulation will range from an inch or two. Small risk that an isolated area could see up to 3 inches by Tuesday morning.

Another storm system will bring heavier snow starting early Wednesday morning. This storm will need to be watched as a slight shift in the track will create either heavier snow, lighter snow or even more rain. Right now, it looks like moderate snow will develop early Wednesday morning and continue through the mid to late morning. Rain or sleet will try to mix in south and east of Youngstown for a few hours. This will limit the snow where the mixing takes place. 3 to 6 inches of new snow will be possible.

Another system will move through Friday with more snow. Warming up into the weekend with rain mixing in with the snow showers.

See the exact details on this stormy 7-day forecast here

