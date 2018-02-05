Sharpsville man accused of threatening to blow up Liberty store

Mohammad Mataria, 43, is charged with aggravated menacing

By Published:
Mohammad Mataria, charged with aggravated menacing in Liberty.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man faces a menacing charge after the owner of Jerusalem Foods told police that the man threatened to blow up his store.

The incident was reported on January 19.

The victim told police that he was leaving the Turkish mosque in Liberty when Mohammad Materia threatened to kill him and his son. He told police that Mataria then told him that he would blow up Jerusalem Foods and several others buildings while walking to his truck as if to retrieve a weapon.

According to investigators, the victim told police that he has pictures of Mataria holding weapons and believed he had “terrorist ties.” He said his son was also receiving threats over the phone.

Mataria was arrested on Friday on an aggravated menacing charge. He was then released from the Trumbull County Jail, according to jail records.

Mataria pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday, and a pretrial was set for March 22, according to court records.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s