Still on top: West Branch Girls #1 in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Newark (16) 19-0 171
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 19-1 158
3. Canton McKinley 17-1 121
4. Dublin Coffman 19-1 108
5. Solon 17-2 104
6. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 80
7. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 62
8. Wadsworth 17-2 55
9. Mason 17-3 30
10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 15-4 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.

DIVISION II
1. West  Branch (16) 18-0 178
2. Germantown Valley View 19-1 129
3. Bellevue 18-1 119
4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 14-2 114
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18-2 102
6. Trotwood-Madison 16-2 82
7. Tol. Rogers 15-3 57
8. Zanesville Maysville 17-2 48
9. McArthur Vinton County 17-1 44
10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 17-3 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (10) 19-1 162
2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 17-0 126
3. Kirtland (1) 20-0 112
4. Cols. Africentric (4) 18-2 97
5. Doylestown Chippewa 18-0 83
6. Archbold (1) 17-1 75
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 60
8. Waynesville 18-1 44
9. Minford 20-0 41
10. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (11) 18-1 161
2. Ottoville (5) 18-1 150
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21-0 119
4. Fairfield Christian 16-2 102
5. Minster 15-3 98
6. Jackson-Milton (1) 17-1 89
7. Ft. Recovery 14-3 57
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-3 44
(tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15-3 44
10. Cornerstone Christian (1) 14-5 21
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 16-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.

