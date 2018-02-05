Ursuline’s Harris nets 30; Irish holds off South Range

Ursuline improves to 11-8 overall, following a 59-53 win over South Range

Ursuline Junior Dayshanette Harris led all scorers with 30 points, as the Irish topped South Range 59-53.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline hung on to beat South Range 59-53 Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The Irish was led by Junior Dayshanette Harris who led all scorers with 30 points. Anyah Curd added 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory for Ursuline.

Senior Maddie Durkin led the Raiders with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Izzy Lamparty also reached double-figures with 11 points.

South Range drops to 16-3 overall on the season. With the win, Ursuline improves to 11-8 overall on the campaign.

