Video: February snow totals and a partly sunny day

The above video has the latest weather forecast along with how much snow has fallen this February.

Next best chance of snow is Monday night into Tuesday morning. This snow will start after midnight on Monday night. It will last into the morning on Tuesday. 1 to 2 inches will be possible by the Tuesday morning commute, which could make things slick to start the day. The rest of the day will likely be dry for most.

Wednesday’s snow system begins around First News this Morning and continues through the day. So far over 5 inches of snow this February.

