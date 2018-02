YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to repair a large waterline break on the city’s west side.

The break happened about 5 a.m. on Meridian Road, between Bears Den Road and Quentin Drive.

The running water could create slippery conditions for drivers. An accident happened in the area, but it is not clear yet if it is related to the water main break.

Right now, S. Meridian Road is down to one lane northbound.