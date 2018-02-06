Architects present plans for new Youngstown amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Architects showed off their plans for a new amphitheater in downtown Youngstown.

They presented renderings of the project to members of the city’s Design Review Commission on Tuesday morning.

The amphitheater will be built on some old steel mill land next to the Covelli Centre along the Mahoning River. The plans call for a sloped lawn area with seating closer to the stage.

“When you look down Phelps Street, you’ll see in the distance this stage structure,” said Kate Spires, of MS Consultants.

The commission members approved the design.

It now heads to the city’s Planning Commission, which will eventually make its own recommendation to City Council.

The nearly $8 million project is expected to be open in the spring of next year.