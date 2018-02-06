Austintown police looking for breaking and entering suspect

If you’re viewing this on the app, see more photos here.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police need your help tracking down a breaking and entering suspect.

Police released these photos on Tuesday in the hopes that someone will recognize this man.

Police say he’s wanted for a burglary at an Austintown business last week. Police said he’s one of three men who is suspected to be involved.

If you recognize the person in the picture, call police at 330-270-5108.

Police said all tips and leads will be kept confidential.