Boardman’s plan of action to tackle snowy township roads

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a possible 4 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast, Boardman Township administrators say they have a plan of action and know exactly how to handle what’s coming.

Boardman crews plan on heading out at 7:30 a.m. The snow is expected to start falling around 4 a.m.

They’ll be plowing, salting and slagging the 144 miles of road in the township. Along those roads, they’ll use a 50/50 mix of salt and gravel.

“This place should be like a beehive. We’ll have a gentleman working the loader, our trucks will be lined up, they’ll be plowing the roads and salting,” Jason Loree said. “We want to plow first, salt later. So we’ve got to open these roads up, so it’ll probably be three passes for most residential roads.”

The Boardman Road Department started the season with 3,500 to 4,000 tons of salt — now they’re down to 1,000 tons, which is typical for this time of year.

The salt is local, coming from Lake Erie.

Marilyn Kenner said altogether, there will be 13 trucks out.

“We run eight snow routes, so there’s eight big dump trucks and we also have five pickup trucks that have a salt spreader on them and a plow,” she said. “They do the culdesacs and the narrower roads.”

The department said it hopes to be finished plowing around 1 or 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then, it’s asking drivers to be patient and careful on the roads.

Any problems can be reported to the Boardman Road Department by calling them at 330-726-4190 or filling out an online complaint form.

Boardman has a parking ban in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

