Bond set for suspect in Youngstown officer-involved shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who was shot after Youngstown police say he shot at them is jailed on a half-million dollar bond.

Gerald Wainwright was confined to a wheelchair when he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

He’s facing a pair of felonious assault on police officer charges in connection to an incident last month on Youngstown’s south side.

Police say he fired at them as he was running away and officers were chasing him. They say they found Wainwright wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

Wainwright was shot several times, including once in the neck.

He’s due back in court later this week.

