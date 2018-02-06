Brookfield’s Clark chooses Walsh University

Brookfield, OH (WKBN) – Brookfield senior Alex Clark will continue his football career at Walsh University this Fall.

Clark rushed for 1,652 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for the Warriors last season. He was a two-way starter for Brookfield, and a member of the WKBN Big 22.

Walsh University plays their home games at the NFL Hall of Fame’s Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, which was part of the attraction for Clark.

“It’s going to be different because I’ve only played at Brookfield my whole life. I’ve only worn one jersey, and played at a little stadium”, says Clark. “Now I’m playing at an NFL caliber stadium. It’s going to be a lot different, but it’ll be fun.”

Clark also had college interest from Westminster and Lake Erie.