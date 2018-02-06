Candice (Oesch) Downie Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – After a 14-month battle with cancer, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Candice Downie, age 54, passed away at home surrounded by her wonderful loving family.

She was born in Burbank, California on January 14, 1964 to Harold and Carolyn (Vesneske) Oesch.

Candice is survived by her best friend and loving husband, James Downie, of Columbiana; sons, Dee Austin Decker, Devin Andrew Decker and James Harold Downie; stepdaughters, Sabrina Downie, Brittany Downie and Nicole Downie; grandson, Dayten Decker; siblings, Michelle Oesch, Michael Oesch and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

​Everything she touched was blessed from here to eternity. Her spirit lives on through those she inspired!

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

