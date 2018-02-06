Canfield visits Poland Wednesday for AAC bragging rights

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV &on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Canfield (16-3) at Poland (15-4)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 23, 2017 – Canfield, 45-34

Feb. 3, 2016 – Poland, 56-31

Jan. 14, 2015 – Canfield, 55-47

Jan. 30, 2014 – Canfield, 55-24

Dec. 16, 2013 – Canfield, 54-25

Last Meeting

Serena Sammarone (16) and Grace Mangapora (15) combined for 31 points in Canfield’s 45-34 win over Poland on December 23. Mangapora also hauled down 13 boards. Jackie Grisdale led Poland with 11 points.

Team Profiles

Canfield

Scoring Offense: 58.5

Scoring Defense: 42.7

…Since beginning the season with back-to-back losses (to New Philadelphia & West Branch), Canfield has won 16 of their last 17 games. The Lady Cardinals have won 10 straight, each of which have come in the new year (2018). Serena Sammarone (18) and Jill Baker (17) combined for 35 points in Monday’s 56-42 win over Ravenna. For the season, Sammarone is averaging 14.5 points per game while Baker is tallying a 11.4 scoring average. Sophomore Grace Mangapora is also scoring 9.6 points per outing.

Poland

Scoring Offense: 64.7

Scoring Defense: 37.3

…The Lady Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight games. During that stretch, Poland has averaged 70.3 points per game. Sarah Bury leads the team in scoring with a 17.2 scoring average. She’s scored in double-figures in each of her last eight outings since January 17. Bury has made 10 three-point baskets in her last six contests. On January 31, Bella Gajdos became the school’s all-time scoring leader by surpassing Candace Bates. Jackie Grisdale is shooting 78.7% from the foul line (37-47) while also 38.1% from long distance (32-84). As a team, through 19 games, Poland has held their opposition to 26.8% from three-point range and have outrebounded their foes by almost 7 caroms a contest.

Post-Season Draw

Canfield

In the Division I Canton Fieldhouse District, Canfield plays against East on February 17 at 1 pm. The winner will take on either Hoover or Marietta.

Poland

In the Division II Fitch District, Poland holds the #4 seed as they’ll take on the winner of Ursuline & Crestwood on February 22 at 7 pm. The top 3 seeds are West Branch, Howland and Struthers.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Feb. 12 – at Louisville

Feb. 13 – East

Poland

Feb. 9 – at Edgewood

Feb. 14 – Salem