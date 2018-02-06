Columbiana County woman pulled into sex trafficking as teen

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – We’ll call her “Courtney” and for her protection, we’re hiding her face.

The young woman from Columbiana County was a victim of human trafficking.

“I was 16 when they picked me up,” she said.

“They” are Deqwon Lewis and Starisha Moore — both now serving federal prison time for trafficking in minors.

Courtney said she met them at a gas station in Houston, Texas, where she was living at the time. Things quickly spiraled out of control from there.

“I feared for my life every day. I was in survival mode,” she said of the situation.

Investigators said her case was unique, although she’s not the only local woman who has been a victim of human trafficking.

