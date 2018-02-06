Doris Evelyn Lingo Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Doris Evelyn Lingo, age 86, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on August 23, 1931 in Sutton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Melvin and Alice (Perrine) Humphreys.

Doris married Harold B. Lingo in October 1975 and he passed away on December 20, 1975.

She had lived in Newton Falls for over 60 years.

She worked at Packard Electric in Warren for over 20 years before retiring in 1991.

Doris was a member of Scarlet Bonnetts and enjoyed playing bocce at Riverview Bar, where she was the oldest member. Doris also enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and was an avid animal lover.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert and Paul Humphreys.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hoffman of Newton Falls and her sister, Lola Jackson of Gassaway, West Virginia.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband Harold in Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations please go to the Newton Falls Fix a Kitty Fund, c/o Angels for Animals, 475 West South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 4444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.