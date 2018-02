HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The snowy conditions are likely to blame for a crash on Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver lost control in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail.

Troopers say the crash is probably weather-related and are urging drivers to give themselves extra time Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

One lane westbound was closed for a short time so crews could tow away the car.

Many roads remain snow-covered and icy.