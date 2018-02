SEBRING, Ohio – Drusiana Musyt passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Avenue in Sebring.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Febrary 10 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.