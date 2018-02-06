Emma Jean Davis Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Emma Jean Davis of West Middlesex passed away at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018. She was 89.

Mrs. Davis was born April 9, 1928, in Brush Run, Strattanville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Allen Bruce and Philamena Gertrude (Aaron) Wilson.

She was a 1945 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

Jean was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.

She lived a wonderful life and enjoyed traveling, quilting, reading and gardening.

Her husband, Russell D. Davis, whom she married in December 1949, passed away in March, 1990.

Jean will be deeply missed by her family, which includes two daughters, Sharon “Sherri” (Robert) Liro, Sharon and Rhonda (Donald) Marley, Virginia Beach, Virginia; a son, Timothy (Lorraine) Davis, Cogan Station, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Michelle (Brandon) Piper and Elizabeth Marley; a great-grandson, Kayden Piper; a brother, Bill “Pal” Wilson, Clarion, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Iva Marie “Toot” Burkhardt.

There are no calling hours or service at the request of Jean.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

