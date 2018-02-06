Heavy snow on the way for your Wednesday morning

The above video has the latest weather update about the snow on the way for your Wednesday morning.
The latest alerts with this storm here
A winter storm will push through our region into early Wednesday morning. This storm will bring the risk for heavy snow and even a little sleet. Snow will be heavy at times. Snow will add up to 3 to 5 inches with up to 6 or 7 in isolated spots.
WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY:
Now through 3 a.m.: Cloudy Skies.
3 a.m. through 5 a.m.: Snow developing and moving north
5 a.m. through 7 a.m.: Heavy snow
7 a.m. through 10 a.m.: Heavy snow
10 a.m. through 12 p.m.: Snow tapering off from west to east
12 p.m. through 6 p.m.: Chance for lake effect snow showers
Colder air will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday. Another system will bring more snow Thursday night into Friday, with a fresh coating of several inches possible.
Warmer into the weekend with a chance for a rain or snow shower.
Heavier snow possible late Sunday into Sunday night.