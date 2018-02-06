Homicide charges withdrawn in death of baby found under porch

Related Coverage Mom charged after baby found under porch in Shenango Twp.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Homicide charges against a Shenango Township woman accused in the death of her baby are being withdrawn for now, but the case will be refiled.

Robinson was arrested in November after her father found the baby’s remains hidden in a crawl space underneath the family’s home.

The father was taking down Christmas lights when he made the grisly discovery. The coroner said the baby had been placed there within a 24-hour period and that baby was born alive.

Troopers say Robinson admitted giving birth but claimed she didn’t realize she was pregnant. Police said a search of the home revealed that Robinson did know she was pregnant prior to giving birth, however. Police did not release information on the evidence recovered.

Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa did not say when authorities will refile their case.

In addition to criminal homicide, Robinson is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child.