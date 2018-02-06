How to keep WKBN on your Facebook’s newsfeed

(WKBN) – Facebook is where we all go to know what’s going on with friends, family and in our communities.

While Facebook is making it easier to keep up with loved ones, now major, local news won’t always show up on your newsfeed.

If you still want to see stories from WKBN, you need to let Facebook know.

To do so, open up your Facebook app on your smartphone.

Next, select the three-line menu icon that’s at the top or bottom of your homepage.

Then, scroll to the bottom of the page and select settings. Then select newsfeed settings from the pop-up menu. Select prioritize who to see first on the next screen. Then, select WKBN-27 Youngstown, Ohio.

Once you complete those steps, you’ll see Channel 27 on your news feed first.

You can do this on any device; just follow the same steps on your tablet or laptop, too.

It’s an easy way to make sure you’re still getting major, local news from WKBN on your phone every day.