How to keep WKBN on your Facebook’s newsfeed

If you still want to see stories from WKBN, you need to let Facebook know

By Published:
WKBN Facebook generic

(WKBN) – Facebook is where we all go to know what’s going on with friends, family and in our communities.

While Facebook is making it easier to keep up with loved ones, now major, local news won’t always show up on your newsfeed.

If you still want to see stories from WKBN, you need to let Facebook know.

To do so, open up your Facebook app on your smartphone.

Next, select the three-line menu icon that’s at the top or bottom of your homepage.

Then, scroll to the bottom of the page and select settings. Then select newsfeed settings from the pop-up menu. Select prioritize who to see first on the next screen. Then, select WKBN-27 Youngstown, Ohio.

Once you complete those steps, you’ll see Channel 27 on your news feed first.

You can do this on any device; just follow the same steps on your tablet or laptop, too.

It’s an easy way to make sure you’re still getting major, local news from WKBN on your phone every day.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s