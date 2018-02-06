Huge matchup between MVAC & EOAC leaders set for Thursday

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV &on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

#6 Jackson-Milton (18-1) at Columbiana (19-1)

Last Meeting

Jan. 9, 2016 – Columbiana, 44-38

…The Clippers outscored the Blue Jays in the second half – 22-11 – to secure the team’s 13th win of the year. Kennedy Fullum led the way for Columbiana with 15 points while Alexis Cross added 11. Kaitlyn Totani and Michaelina Terranova had 12 and 10 points respectively for Jackson-Milton.

Team Profiles

Jackson-Milton

Scoring Offense: 56.7

Scoring Defense: 31.2

…Since falling to McDonald (37-32) on January 29, the Blue Jays have run off three straight wins to improve their record to 18-1. Of their 19 games played, Jackson-Milton has been involved in only 5 matchups (4-1) which have been decided by 6 points or less. Senior Michaelina Terranova has averaged above 17 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and 6 steals per game this season. Terranova has scored 20-points or better in seven games this season. The team’s second leading scorer Emily Williams posted her first double-double of the season on January 11 (her third of her career) when she scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in their win over Sebring. Williams led the Jays in scoring with 20 against Mogadore on Monday.

Columbiana

Scoring Offense: 70.2

Scoring Defense: 36.0

…Columbiana has won eight consecutive games since dropping a 52-41 decision to Salem on January 10, their first of the season. The Clippers have scored more than 80-points six times this season. The Lady Clippers won the inaugural Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title. They also have won 27 conference games in a row. Kayla Muslovski set the school’s single-game scoring record by registering 45 points against Wellsville on January 22. Alexis Cross was 11 points shy of reaching 1,000 for her career entering the Clippers’ matchup with McDonald on Monday. Cross got 17 as Columbiana got by the Blue Devils, 49-44.

Post-Season Draw

Jackson-Milton

In the Division IV Mineral Ridge District, Jackson-Milton holds the top seed as they’re seeking their third straight District title. They’ll play host to the winner of the Southern/Leetonia matchup on February 24 at 1 pm. The 2 (McDonald) and 3 (Western Reserve) seeds are in the other half of the bracket.

Columbiana

In the Division III Struthers District, Columbiana is the 3rd seed and will host the winner of Mineral Ridge & Girard on February 24 at 1 pm. The top two seeds are South Range and Salem.

Upcoming Schedule

Jackson-Milton

Feb. 12 – Crestview

Feb. 17 – Springfield

Columbiana

Feb. 12 – at Struthers