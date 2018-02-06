Hugh A. Hall Obituary

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania – Hugh Allen Hall, 68, of Park Drive, Wampum, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born November 16, 1949 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Howard and Gladys (Hughes) Hall.

He married Jessie P. (Smock) Hall on December 8, 1982, she survives in Wampum.

Mr. Hall was a car detailer for New Honda City retiring after ten years.

He loved the outdoors and camping.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two stepchildren, Greg Stiger of New Castle and Jodi Yoho of New Castle; four sisters, Betty Hollerback of Plymouth, Pennsylvania, Barbara Sullivan of Hemlock Creek, Pennsylvania, Janet Cox of Dallas, Pennsylvania and Nancy Russnack of Lawrenceville, Virginia; one granddaughter, Kayla Doerfler and one great-grandson, Dominick Doerfler.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Howard Hall, David Hall, George Hall and Dale Hall and one sister, Gladys Breeland.

There are no services scheduled.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.