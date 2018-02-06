JobsNOW: Niles care facility hiring full- and part-time nurses

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care is a large employer in the Valley. You’ve probably heard of Autumn Hills, which is now known as Continuing Healthcare of Niles. It’s ready to add to its care staff.

Continuing Healthcare is looking for RNs, LPNs and even STNAs — three different levels of nursing.

The facility on Niles Vienna Road provides everything from short-term rehabilitation to long-term care, respite and even hospice.

“In this setting, you do have the opportunity to see all sorts of residents,” said Assistant Director of Nursing Tina Richmond. “You may have a resident in one room that is here after a knee replacement and then next door, you may have someone who is here after open heart surgery. So it’s nice to keep your skills sharp and get a little variety every day.”

STNAs provide the first line of care. Continuing Healthcare even offers free STNA training classes, which take just two weeks to complete.

LPNs and RNs have longer and more formal school training. They provide wound care, medicines and do some general assessments.

“We’re very much a team effort to provide the best care for the residents, and we all try to work together to get these residents rehabbed and home safely,” Richmond said.

The work is fast-paced and nurses can develop relationships during care.

“In this environment, you’ll get to see them come in on admission just a couple days after having had surgery, and you can watch them improve with physical therapy, improve with nursing care from a medical standpoint and then you get to see them successfully discharged home,” Richmond said.

Day and night shifts are available, along with full- and part-time positions. Its nurses work three 12-hour shifts per week to be considered full-time. Two 12-hour shifts per week is considered part-time.

Continuing Healthcare has a new wage scale, full-time benefits and even offers sign-on bonuses and a perfect attendance bonus.

You can reach out to them by calling 330-652-2053. For more information, you can also visit Continuing Healthcare Solutions’ website.

